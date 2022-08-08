Decatur sanitation truck caused power outage that led to courthouse evacuation

Share

Decatur, GA — A city of Decatur sanitation truck caused a power outage in downtown Decatur on Aug. 4 which prompted an evacuation of the DeKalb County courthouse.

“On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at approximately 2:12 p.m., Decatur Police responded to a single vehicle accident within the 600 block of Church Street,” Sgt. John Bender said. “The accident investigation revealed a City of Decatur sanitation truck traveled southbound from the 800 block of Church Street to the 600 block. The front, hydraulic-lift arms on the truck were left in a raised position while the vehicle was in motion. The arms struck several sets of power lines, causing them to fall into the roadway. The accident caused a power outage in the downtown Decatur area.”

The truck also pulled down some traffic lights in the process, according to photos a reader provided to Decaturish.

The incident also led to the temporary closure of Church Street between Commerce Drive and Geneva Street due to downed electrical wires.

