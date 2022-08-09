Decatur School Board considering new school recess policy; recess could be withheld as punishment

Share

Decatur, GA — At the Aug. 9 Decatur School Board meeting, board members will discuss a proposed recess policy for students.

One idea that’s already generating some concern among parents: taking recess away from kids as punishment.

The draft policy says, “Each elementary school shall schedule recess for all students in kindergarten and grades one through five every

school.”

The draft policy also says, “Breaks may be withheld from students for disciplinary or academic reasons if prior notice of such is provided to the

students.” It’s unclear from the policy draft whether this would apply to all students or just grades 6 through 8.

There’s a new state law that makes recess mandatory for elementary students, but provides some exceptions, according to the Associated Press. There’s a growing movement around the country to protect recess and in 2013, the American Academy of Pediatrics said, “recess is a crucial and necessary component of a child’s development and, as such, it should not be withheld for punitive or academic reasons.”

One parent concerned about the new policy wrote to Superintendent Maggie Fehrman called the idea “shocking.”

She forwarded Fehrman’s response to Decaturish. The superintendent said the idea was being considered by the board and nothing had been decided yet.

“This policy is only up for discussion this evening, and the board will not be voting to approve this policy tonight,” Fehrman said. “As the board is transitioning back to normal board governance from the previous model, they must review the standard policy language drafted for us by [the Georgia School Boards Association]. At the meeting this evening, the board will make recommendations to edit the draft to fit with what works for City Schools of Decatur. After the draft is edited with the suggestions from the Board, the draft will be reviewed again prior to the Board voting to approve the policy.”

For more information about tonight’s meeting, including instructions for how to weigh in via public comments, click here.

Here’s the full language of the policy being considered:

Each elementary school shall schedule recess for all students in kindergarten and grades one through five every school day; provided, however, that recess shall not be required on any school day on which a student has had physical education or structured activity time or if reasonable circumstances impede such recess, such as inclement weather when no indoor space is available, assemblies or filed trips exceeding their scheduled duration, conflicts occurring at the scheduled recess time over which the classroom teacher has no control, or emergencies, disasters, or acts of God. The Board allows the scheduling of unstructured break time for students in grades 6 through 8 at the discretion of the school principal. The school principal is authorized to determine the length, frequency, timing, and location of breaks. In determining the schedule for recess or unstructured break time for students, the principal shall consult with appropriate instructional personnel at the school and system level, as appropriate, to ensure that break time does not interfere with and provides support for academic learning. The principal shall also issue directions concerning the responsibility for supervision of students so that break time will be a safe experience for them. Breaks may be withheld from students for disciplinary or academic reasons if prior notice of such is provided to the students.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.