Decatur School Board to discuss federal, state grant funding

The district is set to receive $20,674 in federal grants and $88,783 in state grants for the school system’s career and technical education program. There are currently 1,125 students enrolled in the Decatur Career Academy in 10 different pathways.

The federal grants aim to improve the program and go toward professional development. CSD has been awarded a $19,020 federal grant to more fully develop the academic knowledge, technical and employability skills of high school and postsecondary education students who enroll in a career and technical education program, according to the agenda packet.

CSD has also been awarded a $1,654 federal grant designated for professional development opportunities and other services that will be offered to teachers, counselors and administrators.

The state grants aim to support the salaries of the program director and teachers and the district’s work-based learning program.

A $14,333 state grant will help offset a portion of the career, technical, and agricultural education program director’s salary and benefits. The district has also been awarded a $56,005 state grant to support high school teachers’ salaries who work with the career, technical, and agricultural education student organizations.

The third state grant will support the activities of the youth apprenticeship and work-based learning program. The district has been awarded an $18,445 CTE apprenticeship grant. There are over 87 students participating in CSD’s work-based learning program this school year.

