Decatur will hold virtual ‘missing middle’ housing forum on Aug. 17

Decatur, GA — “Missing middle” is a term that’s used for duplexes, triplexes, and quadplexes – it’s the type of housing that’s in between a single-family home and a large apartment building. Missing middle housing cannot be built in Decatur. It was disallowed in 1988.

The city is considering updating its code to allow for this type of housing.

Here are the two missing middle housing proposals under consideration:

1. To allow construction of and conversion to duplexes (2-units) and walk up flats (3-4 units) in R-50, R-60, R-85, and RS-17 zoning districts by limited use, and to comply with same size and setback requirements of detached homes. 2. To require parking compliance of 1 space per dwelling unit – as is currently required for detached homes – and to allow up to 50% of parking to for duplexes (2-units) and walk up flats (3-4 units) to be on-street parking, so long as frontage space meets requirements, and on-street parking is allowed.

The city is hosting a missing middle forum on Aug. 17 via Zoom. The forum begins at 6 p.m. All are welcome to submit questions before the forum for the panel to answer. Sign up for the forum here: http://www.decaturga.com/affordablehousing.

“We must be bold and intentional in our efforts to create the change necessary to sustain our core values of diversity and inclusion,” Mayor Patti Garret said via the city’s affordable housing page. “How can we implement change to provide for more affordable options and to maintain the naturally occurring affordable housing units that are tucked in our community throughout the city? We need a collective effort of elected officials, city staff, development partners, nonprofits and the community to create the change.”

To learn more about the city’s efforts to create more affordable housing, click here.

Writer Mary Margaret Stewart contributed to this story.

