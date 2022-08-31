DeKalb announces Labor Day residential sanitation collection schedule

Share

Decatur, GA – In observance of Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 5, garbage, recyclable materials and yard trimmings collection for DeKalb County residential customers will be based on a revised schedule as follows, a press release says.

– Monday, Sept. 5 – Labor Day observed. No sanitation collection service.

– Tuesday, Sept. 6 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Monday, Sept. 5, will be serviced on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

– Wednesday, Sept. 7 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Tuesday, Sept. 6, will be serviced on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

– Thursday, Sept. 8 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Wednesday, Sept. 7, will be serviced on Thursday, Sept. 8.

– Friday, Sept. 9 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Thursday, Sept. 8, will be serviced on Friday, Sept. 9.

The Sanitation Division’s administrative office, Customer Care call center, Central Transfer Station and Seminole Road Landfill will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5, reopening on Tuesday, Sept. 6, during normal operating hours. The North Transfer Station will be open from 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5.

For more information, contact the Sanitation Division’s Customer Care team at 404-294-2900 or [email protected], visit www.dekalbsanitation.com, or follow the Sanitation Division on Twitter @DKalbSanitation.

The city of Decatur announced their holiday collection schedule as well. Regular service for Monday will be on Tuesday, Sept. 6, and regular service for Tuesday will be on Wednesday, Sept. 7 for solid waste and recycling services in the city.

For more information about the city of Decatur’s solid waste collection, click here.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.