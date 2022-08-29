DeKalb Charter Review Commission holding first public hearing on Sept. 1

Share

DeKalb County, GA — According to an announcement from DeKalb County, the county’s Charter Review Commission is holding its first public hearing on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 6 p.m.

“The hearing will be held in person at the Manuel J. Maloof Center,1300 Commerce Drive, Decatur, GA 30030. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required,” the announcement says. “Free parking is available at the DeKalb County Courthouse parking lot for this evening event. The hearing will also be broadcast on DCTV’s UStream channel.”

The charter review commission is seeking public input as it reexamines the county’s form of government and how it delivers services to the county’s residents.

Here is the agenda:

– Call to Order – Roll Call – Minutes From Previous Meeting – Public Hearing – Chair Remarks Remarks of Interested Citizens – Dekalb County citizens are asked to give input on the DeKalb County Organizational Act and how it effects County government functions. – Each citizen should be a resident of DeKalb County and speakers should begin by stating their name, full address, and name of any organization they may represent. – Each citizen will be given Three (3) Minutes to speak, and written remarks are welcomed. – To maximize public input the Chair at his discretion can adjust the time. Introduction of Invited Guest: (if time permits) – Darnell Fullum, Fire Chief – Report from Chair – Unfinished Business: – New / Old Business – Adjournment / Next Meeting

