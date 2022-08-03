DeKalb County booking appointments for Aug. 5 monkeypox vaccination event

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County Board of Health announced it is booking appointments for an Aug. 5 monkeypox vaccination event.

Here is the full event announcement:

In collaboration with the Georgia Department of Public Health, the DeKalb County Board of Health has received additional monkeypox vaccine to offer appointments for an additional large vaccination event. The next large vaccination event will be held on Fri., Aug. 5, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the North DeKalb Health Center, located at 3807 Clairmont Rd., NE, in Chamblee. A total of 240 appointments will be available for this date only. Appointments are required due to limited vaccine availability and can be obtained by visiting the Board of Health website on Thurs. morning, Aug. 4. If individuals experience issues with the appointment link, there may be several issues preventing access – your internet connection, the volume of others attempting to access the link, or all appointments having been filled. The form will disable when all appointments are filled. Additional vaccination events will be forthcoming in the weeks ahead. Anyone who is unable to register should keep checking the Board of Health’s website and official social media platforms. Individuals exhibiting symptoms in DeKalb County should contact the Board of Health’s Office of Epidemiology at 404-508-7870. For more information and updates about monkeypox, contact the DeKalb County Board of Health at 404-294-3700 or visit dekalbhealth.net.

