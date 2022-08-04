DeKalb County Courthouse evacuated due to power outage

Share

Decatur, GA — The DeKalb County Courthouse in downtown Decatur was evacuated around 2 p.m. on Aug. 4 due to an area-wide power outage that impacted the neighborhood.

“Per our protocol, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office evacuated the DeKalb Courthouse complex without incident,” a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office said. “All courts were closed and judges were escorted from the facility. Inmates who were there for hearings have been returned to the DeKalb County Jail. According to the county facilities management, Georgia Power is estimating restoration at around 3:45. Please contact DeKalb County government communications for confirmation of that information and reports of impact on the community.”

Decatur High School had electricity while the courthouse was being evacuated and students were dismissed around 3:35 p.m. as normal, Principal Rochelle Lofstrand said.