DeKalb County postpones Briarlake Road closure for sewer repairs

Atlanta, GA — A plan to close a portion of Briarlake Road for four months has been postponed, the county announced on Aug. 25.

“The closure of a portion of Briarlake Road between Briarcliff Road and Briarlake Trace Northeast originally scheduled to start on Aug. 29 has been postponed to a later date yet to be determined,” the announcement says. “Project updates will be provided to affected stakeholders as details of the traffic control plan are being optimized. For more information, visit the DWM website at www.dekalbwatershed.com, call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email: [email protected]”

Many in the affected area were unaware the project would be happening, despite a notice mailed to residents on Aug. 18. After Decaturish inquired about the project on Aug. 24, the county sent out a press release to the media.

One resident living near the project was concerned the county has not properly notified the public, particularly people who live near Lakeside High School.

“First off, I’m glad the county is fixing the sewer system in the Echo Lake Sub Basin,” the resident said. “We don’t want any more [sanitary sewer overflows] leaking onto our streets, sidewalks and into our creeks and lakes. However, this project will greatly impact traffic flow and thus far, the county’s only preparation to assist and alleviate confusion and congestion are inadequate.”

