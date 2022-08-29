DeKalb County Schools offers voluntary COVID-19 surveillance testing

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County Schools is partnering with the Georgia Department of Public Health to offer voluntary surveillance testing to staff and students.

“Surveillance testing is a safe, effective way to limit the spread of COVID -19 and continue to keep schools open for in-person learning,” a press release from the school district says. “Weekly school-based testing will quickly detect, trace, and isolate COVID-19 positive individuals. The testing will provide families and staff with peace of mind. The current safety measures in place, combined with testing for staff and students, will lower the risk of transmission and allow more consistent access to in-person instruction for our students.”

The test will be a swab test that will take only a few seconds and will be offered weekly at the county’s schools. The information will only be shared for public health purposes and only in compliance with laws on student privacy.

“Remember, COVID-19 testing is not mandatory,” the press release from DeKalb County Schools says. “If parents choose to participate, they should answer YES on the survey, and they will be prompted to register by completing a Consent Form. A Consent Form must be on file to take advantage of testing services. To ensure students are registered, parents, please visit the DCSD website to sign up for Surveillance Testing by August 30, 2022.”

Here is the survey link: https://survey.sogosurvey.com/r/qfZE99

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.