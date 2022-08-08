DeKalb County Schools students begin school year

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County Schools students returned to class today, Aug. 8.

Superintendent Dr. Vasanne Tinsley welcomed students back to school and told them what to expect on the first day.

“We are excited about the arrival of our students …,” Tinsley said. “I invite you to join us in embracing our new beginning and believing that we will have a successful and safe school year.”

She said morning pick-up and delivery times may be adjusted due to bus drivers running double routes.

“We are committed to keeping our students first,” Tinsley said. “To this end, we continue our work to ensure that student transportation routes are covered/have assigned drivers on Day 1. Some drivers will run double routes; in these instances, the morning pickup times will be adjusted. The afternoon delivery times may also be impacted. Each local school principal will notify parents of the impacted bus routes and/or any adjusted schedules via School Messenger.”

To see the calendar for this school year, click here.

DeKalb County is still looking for more teachers and currently has 300 vacancies. In a recent Q&A with Decaturish, Tinsley said, “We are doing aggressive recruitment. We’re still recruiting. We’ll be recruiting up until the first day and after, to make sure we have qualified people in our school buildings.”

