DeKalb DA receives National Black Prosecutors Association award

Decatur, GA — DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston was presented with the National Black Prosecutors Association 2022 President’s Award of Excellence at the organization’s conference on Aug. 3 in Houston, Texas.

Each year, the President’s Award of Excellence is given to an individual who has demonstrated outstanding achievement in service and commitment to furthering the goals and objectives of the NBPA, which are advancement in education, recruitment, retention and promotion of African American prosecutors; perpetuating the history of the profession and the memory of its members; and providing service to our communities, according to a press release.

“It is an incredible honor to be recognized by the National Black Prosecutors Association in this manner,” Boston said. “I stand on the shoulders of those who came before me, and I have a responsibility to mentor those who will come after me. It is an honor and a privilege to serve my community.”

Boston served as the chair of the organization’s conference and job fair that was held in Atlanta in July 2019. Many participants from prosecution agencies from across the country attended the conference seeking training and insight on various prosecution strategies, protocols, and best practices.

