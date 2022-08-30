DeKalb Drinking Water Quality Report released; county surpasses federal and state standards

Share

DeKalb County, GA – DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management (DWM) has released the 2022 Drinking Water Quality Report, also referred to as a Consumer Confidence Report (CCR). DWM continues to surpass all federal and state drinking water quality standards, providing DeKalb County customers with high-quality drinking water, a press release says.

The CCR provides detailed information on monitoring data gathered from water quality testing during 2021. DWM serves more than 700,000 customers and is responsible for treating and distributing drinking water and collecting and treating wastewater throughout DeKalb County.

By law, tap water is tested for various water quality parameters to ensure that the water is safe for people to drink, the press release says. DeKalb County collects and tests over 250 samples per month from locations throughout the distribution system. Additionally, DeKalb County also conducts 45 daily production control tests, 365 days a year.

The CCR has been distributed through Facebook, Twitter, and NextDoor and is available on DWM’s website at www.dekalbcountyga.gov/DWM-CCR

