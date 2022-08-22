DeKalb History Center hosting Bicentennial Birthday Bash

Share

Decatur, GA — Celebrate DeKalb County’s 200th birthday at the DeKalb History Center on Aug. 25.

The event starts at 6 p.m. and will be held at the history center, located in the old courthouse at 101 E. Court Square.

“Grab your party hats and join the DeKalb History Center with a Bicentennial Birthday Bash! This event will celebrate the opening of our newest exhibit, 200 Years of DeKalb,” the event announcement says. “The exhibit honors some of the people, places, and events that have contributed to the wide-ranging history of the county. The Birthday Bash will feature hors d’oeuvres, birthday cake, cash bar, games, and the opening of the DHC’s 1997 Time Capsule.”

Tickets are $25 and include hors d’oeuvres and birthday cake.

For more information, click here.