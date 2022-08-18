DeKalb Schools ditches Class Dojo, Google Classroom for Canvas

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County Schools parents familiar with using Google Classroom and Class Dojo to navigate virtual learning received a surprise this year.

DeKalb County Schools replaced both Dojo, a phone app, and Google Classroom, a browser-based program, with a new system: Canvas.

“Canvas is a web-based learning management system, or LMS. It is used by learning institutions, educators, and students to access and manage online course learning materials and communicate about skill development and learning achievement,” the Canvas website says.

District spokesperson Donald Porter said school officials felt Canvas was a better fit.

“The DeKalb County School District has adopted Canvas by Instructure as the district-wide learning management system which supports digital and virtual learning,” Porter said. “Canvas allows teachers to facilitate and assess learning as well as establish communication on student progress with both students and parents. Ongoing systemic training for staff has been in place since January 2022 with a rollout to all students and parents in place for this Fall 2022 semester.”

Decaturish asked Porter why DeKalb County Schools chose Canvas, a new system, over one that parents and teachers were used to.

“The conversion to Canvass was made for several reasons: It provides a district standard platform (i.e., interoperability support, training, and usability) that utilizes more technology security for data protection,” Porter said. “Moreover, Canvass was selected after exhaustive evaluation and stakeholder input.”

The change hasn’t gone over well with everyone. One parent, who emailed the school board and forwarded the email to Decaturish, said the new system is frustrating for her.

“Considering teachers, parents, and students have been successfully using Google Classroom for the past three years – it doesn’t follow in my mind why we would spend money on a new platform instead of using a free platform,” the email says.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.