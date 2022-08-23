Drive-Thru Monkeypox Testing Available at Viral Solutions in Decatur

Share

Monkeypox testing added as a service to current COVID-19 testing site in Decatur

Due to a large spike of Monkeypox cases in Atlanta, and limited availability of Monkeypox testing, Viral Solutions is opening a special drive-thru Monkeypox testing tent at the current Decatur COVID-19 testing location to help provide Atlantans access to a critical need.

“Monkeypox is rapidly growing to become an emergent threat to public health in the Western Hemisphere,” says Viral Solutions co-founder and CEO, Ben Lefkove, MD. “Viral Solutions stands prepared to meet this threat head-on. We have innovated novel approaches to testing (and ultimately vaccine delivery) through our drive-thru infrastructure, such that patients can be evaluated with appropriate levels of privacy, and still get the care they need quickly and efficiently. We look forward to the imminent rollout of monkeypox testing through the existing Viral Solutions tents, and we will continue to be here for our patients and the Atlanta community through current and future pandemics.”

Viral Solutions’ Monkeypox testing location is located near the Briarcliff/North Druid Hills/Clairmont area:

– Viral Solutions—Decatur is located at 2512 N Druid Hills Rd, Atlanta, GA 30329.

– Operating Hours: 8 a.m.–6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 8 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturdays

– Online Registration: https://ViralSolutions.com/register

“As the largest provider of COVID-19 testing and vaccinations in Georgia, we are thrilled to leverage our efficient PCR COVID-19 testing model to expand into Monkeypox testing,” says Viral Solutions co-founder and president, Ron Sanders, PA-C. “We always are looking to help our community stay safe and get rapid healthcare when and where they need it. It’s important issues like this that drive us to do even more and get better every day.”

Patients are evaluated in real time by a local team of Viral Solutions physicians and physician assistants, and Monkeypox test results will be available in 48-72 hours. Viral Solutions is currently working to shrink the testing turnaround time to less than 24 hours, and they believe they will achieve this milestone within four weeks from now.

After the initial opening of the Decatur Monkeypox testing tent on August 22, Viral Solutions will soon be expanding to all of its locations throughout Atlanta.

About Viral Solutions

Viral Solutions was founded by an Atlanta-based Emergency Physician and Physician Assistant to help find a way to resolve the COVID-19 PCR testing crisis in Georgia. Patients are evaluated in real time by a local team of Viral Solutions Physicians and Physician Assistants. Viral Solutions believes every person should have immediate access to the best COVID-19 and Monkeypox testing available. No patient should have to wait to get a test. All patients—including the uninsured—should have easy access to COVID-19 testing, and that’s what Viral Solutions provides. Learn more by visiting ViralSolutions.com.

Link: https://ViralSolutions.com