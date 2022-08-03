Emory Rehabilitation Hospital hires new CEO

Share

Atlanta, GA — Emory Rehabilitation Hospital has a new CEO.

According to a press release, Emory hired Renee Hinson-Smith after a national search. Emory Rehabilitation Hospital is a 66-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital located on Clifton Road.

She formerly worked for Saint Alphonsus Regional Rehabilitation Hospital in Boise, Idaho. In Boise, she was CEO of a joint venture rehabilitation facility between Encompass Health and Saint Alphonsus Health System, according to the press release.

“During her time at Saint Alphonsus Regional Rehabilitation Hospital, she led the successful opening and ongoing leadership of a 40-bed freestanding inpatient rehabilitation facility and was responsible for all day-to-day operations of the hospital,” the press release says. “Prior to her CEO position, she held additional leadership roles at the facility, including administrative director and consultative director.”

Emory Rehabilitation is one of 11 Emory Healthcare hospitals and is accredited by The Joint Commission and the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities. The hospital in 2014 entered into a joint venture with Select Medical to expand health services in the metro Atlanta area, offering 28 outpatient rehabilitation locations, a day rehabilitation program focused on brain health and inpatient care, according to the press release.

“Renee brings a wealth of health care leadership experience to Emory Rehabilitation Hospital, and we are pleased she has joined our team,” Emory Healthcare Hospital Group President Bryce Gartland said in the press release. “I am confident that her experience leading in a joint venture setting will be a good fit for our continued collaboration with Select Medical.”

“To be a part of the amazing teams at Emory Rehabilitation Hospital and the Emory Outpatient Rehabilitation programs is an incredible opportunity,” Hinson-Smith said in the press release. “Emory’s collaboration with Select Medical and focus on expanding rehabilitation care in Atlanta demonstrates Emory’s continuous commitment to our community for the best patient outcomes.”

