Fiery Saturday morning crash in Decatur sends 2 to hospital

Crime and public safety Decatur Trending

Dan Whisenhunt Aug 29, 2022
Decatur Police car. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur, GA — Decatur Police responded to a crash at 2:44 a.m. Saturday morning, Aug. 27.

The crash occurred at the intersection of South Candler Street and Kirk Road.

“The accident investigation revealed a red, Chevrolet Malibu was traveling northbound on South Candler Street and a blue, Volkswagen Jetta was traveling southbound,” Sgt. John Bender said. “The Malibu crossed over the lane dividers into the southbound lane of travel, striking the Volkswagen head-on.”

Both drivers were injured and sent to a local hospital, but police didn’t indicate how severe the injuries were or the current condition of the drivers.

“Both vehicles were extensively damaged and the impact caused the Volkswagens engine compartment to catch on fire,” Bender said.

