Georgia governor extends gas tax suspension, supply chain state of emergency

Share

Atlanta, GA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed two executive orders on Aug. 3 to again extend the temporary suspension of the state’s excise tax on gas and renew the state of emergency for supply chain disruptions.

The governor’s previous order also suspended collection of the state sales tax on locomotive fuel, and this provision has been extended as well, according to a press release.

Both executive orders will be effective through Sept. 12. Kemp first suspended the gas tax in March.

“Because we suspended the motor fuel tax, the cost of a regular gallon of gas in Georgia has consistently been one of the lowest in the nation,” Kemp said. “Because of our innovative approach to trade and logistics, the Georgia Ports Authority has experienced yet another record-breaking year, in spite of the ongoing supply chain challenges.”

He added that he, along with leaders of the Georgia General Assembly, will continue to try to ease the financial burdens Georgians are facing.

Lieutenant Gov. Geoff Duncan said that as inflation continues to rise, the cost of living places a financial burden on Georgians.

“But, by continuing to suspend the excise tax on motor fuel, we are taking all necessary steps to alleviate some of that burden and combat rising gas prices in our state,” Duncan said. “I want to thank Governor Kemp for continuing to fight back against the unacceptably high price of gas and for taking the proper action to protect hard-working Georgians and their families.”

Speaker of the House David Ralston added that the suspension of the excise tax will keep residents and the state economy moving.

“We remain committed to taking prudent steps like the continued suspension of motor fuel taxes to help hard-working Georgians and maintain our standing as the best state in the nation for business and job creation,” Ralston said. “I thank Governor Kemp for his stewardship and continued partnership with our General Assembly.”

Since the temporary suspension was implemented, Georgia’s average gas price has often been the lowest in the nation and is currently roughly 45 cents below the national average for a gallon of regular gas, according to AAA.