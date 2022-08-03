Georgia Health Department deploys COVID-19 testing kiosks; one kiosk installed in Decatur

Share

Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur is home to one of more than a dozen COVID-19 PCR testing kiosks distributed by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The Decatur kiosk is located at 440 Winn Way in Decatur, according to a map provided by the health department. To see other kiosk locations, click here.

“In most locations, these kiosks offer access to COVID-19 testing 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” a press release from DPH says. “After completing a brief registration form, the kiosks dispense a test kit that includes a nasal swab, like other at-home tests, and instructions on collecting the specimen. Once the specimen is collected, it is safely packaged back into the kit and placed in the kiosk. The specimens are picked up daily and sent to an accredited lab for PCR testing. Pre-registration for testing at the kiosks is not required, but available at https://register.testandgo.com/.”

There’s no out-of-pocket cost for the tests, but DPH will bill insurers if the person taking the test has health insurance.

“In many cases, individuals will receive notification of their test results by email or text within 48 hours of specimen collection,” the press release says.

