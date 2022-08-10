HOA Boot Camp on August 13 to address evictions, Airbnbs

Share

Atlanta, GA — The East Lake Neighborhood Community Association (ELNCA) met via Zoom on Monday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m. for their monthly meeting.

Here are the highlights:

HOA Boot Camp to focus on local evictions, problems with Airbnbs

Commissioner Larry Johnson is co-hosting this year’s DeKalb County HOA Boot Camp.

“This one is going to be in person, and it’s been a long time since we’ve been able to do that, but it’s perfect timing,” said Florence Coram from Commissioner Johnson’s office. “A lot of issues need to be discussed a little bit more in detail, especially now with all of the evictions that are going on in many, many neighborhoods, the problems with the Airbnbs. … These are very, very important issues for HOAs to understand. And we will have wonderful lawyers who will be there that can give people information about what they can do, and what’s legal and not legal.”

The event will be held at the Porter Sanford III Performing Arts & Community Center, this Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon.

To learn more about the boot camp and to register in advance, click here.

Drag racing and donuts in East Lake disturbing traffic patterns and homes

Lt. Carroll from Zone 6 was on Zoom to field any questions or concerns from East Lake residents. Two traffic concerns were raised.

One meeting attendee, Erika Afeman, said that she’s witnessed people blocking the middle of the intersection of Candler and Memorial to do donuts and spin out.

Another ELNCA meeting attendee, Kevin Harper, said that he’s still hearing drag racing outside his house in Olmsted, which backs up to Glenwood Avenue. Multiple other meeting attendees spoke up and said it’s still an issue.

It’s happening late at night and on the weekends, waking some residents up from the noise. Lt. Carroll said he would send some officers to patrol the area for racing and speeding.

Reach out to Lt. Carroll via email at [email protected] with any more questions or concerns.

ELNCA brainstorms ways to maintain sensitivity with TOUR approaching

Meeting attendee Erika Afeman brought up sensitivity surrounding a homeless man who’s been hanging out in East Lake Park, asking if he can be treated respectfully when the TOUR Championship is here.

“He’s very sweet, and he’s harmless,” Afeman said. “Normally, I think he’d be left alone, but I’m just hoping that with the TOUR coming up, he doesn’t get disturbed.”

ELNCA members and President Kristine Lucas brainstormed ways they can prevent any mistreatment or displacement of him, deciding to contact the PGA TOUR director to let him know that he’s a regular at East Lake Park, and he won’t disturb anyone.

Councilmember Bakhtiari’s office asks community to report issues

Patrick Husbands from City Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari’s office joined to deliver a few updates, one being District 5’s page for community members to report issues.

“Through this page, you can send us all the information for help with DOT, or Department of Watershed Management,” Husbands said. “Or let’s say you didn’t get your trash picked up, or you’ve got flooding on your street, or you have a lot of car crashes. All of those things are important to us.”

Volunteers needed this Saturday for East View Cemetery Work Day

This Saturday, Aug. 13, is the next East View Cemetery Work Day, held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteers will work on trimming tall weeds, vines, and kudzu, picking up trash, and cleaning headstones.

Yard tools will be available, but anyone is welcome to bring their own. In addition, snack donations for volunteers are needed.

In the event of inclement weather, the workday will be postponed to next Saturday, August 20. Reach out to Kristine Lucas with any questions: [email protected].

