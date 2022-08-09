J.R. Crickets greater Decatur location listed for sale

Share

Greater Decatur, GA — The J.R. Crickets restaurant in greater Decatur is currently on the market.

The property is located at 1850 Lawrenceville Highway and the asking price is $65,000. It’s described as a “high traffic, high visibility” location that’s fully staffed and fully equipped.

The seller won’t allow conversions to a club, lounge or hookah bar, according to the event listing. The space is 4,000 square feet, seats 150 and has a bar that will seat 10. The monthly rent is $5,000 and the current lease has time left with a five-year option to renew.

To view the full listing, click here.

To view the restaurant’s website, click here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.