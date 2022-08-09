Type to search

J.R. Crickets greater Decatur location listed for sale

Dan Whisenhunt Aug 9, 2022
The J.R. Crickets restaurant in greater Decatur. Image obtained via Google Maps
Greater Decatur, GA — The J.R. Crickets restaurant in greater Decatur is currently on the market.

The property is located at 1850 Lawrenceville Highway and the asking price is $65,000. It’s described as a “high traffic, high visibility” location that’s fully staffed and fully equipped.

The seller won’t allow conversions to a club, lounge or hookah bar, according to the event listing. The space is 4,000 square feet, seats 150 and has a bar that will seat 10. The monthly rent is $5,000 and the current lease has time left with a five-year option to renew.

