Kidnapping leads to helicopter presence in greater Decatur

Crime and public safety Metro ATL Trending

Dan Whisenhunt Aug 29, 2022
A DeKalb County Police vehicle. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Greater Decatur, GA — Readers noticed police helicopters circling the greater Decatur area on Thursday, Aug. 25.

DeKalb County Police say it was in response to a kidnapping and robbery that occurred earlier in the day.

Police said the kidnapping took place at 8:45 a.m. that day, in the 500 block of Ladson Court.

“The suspect entered the victims home and forced him to walk to an ATM to withdraw money,” a press release from the DeKalb County Police Department says. “The suspect then fled the scene. Later in the afternoon, officers were able to locate the suspect and take him into custody. The suspect was charged with home invasion, kidnapping, robbery, and terroristic threats after he threatened the officers. This suspect was also involved in two other similar incidents in DeKalb County which are still being investigated.”

