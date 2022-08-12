Share

Atlanta, GA — The Kirkwood Neighbors Organization met via Zoom on Wednesday, August 10, at 7 p.m. for their monthly meeting.

Here are the major highlights from the meeting:

Kirkwood Wine Stroll tickets are selling fast

KNO member Randy Brazee put together a brief presentation on the Kirkwood Wine Stroll, now in its 14th year.

The KNO voted to support the festival permit and alcohol permit for the event. Brazee noted that the layout will be identical to last year, with the same street closures.

“Let me just say in advance – the sales have been brisk, so don’t dilly dally until they sell out,” Brazee added.

The Wine Stroll will be held on Friday, September 16, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at www.kirkwoodwinestroll.com.

Several volunteers are still needed to make the festival happen. If interested, sign up using the link above. Volunteers get a free ticket and a t-shirt.

Local shelters at capacity need relief

Susanne Blam urged fellow KNO members to help relieve current capacity issues at City of Atlanta, DeKalb County, and Fulton County animal shelters, highlighting different ways to lend a hand.

“You can foster for a day. You can foster for a weekend. You can go on a Saturday morning and help take a dog for a walk,” Blam said. “It doesn’t matter where you are, just, they are beyond capacity. Whatever you can do to help them in any county that you may reside in.”

Blam welcomed people to reach out to her via email at [email protected] for additional information on how to help.

Recent survey results coming soon from neighborhood organizations, Emory

Chair of Education Committee Taylor Cross spoke up to give some clarification on two surveys that have gone out to the community.

A survey went out in May, which was a collaboration between the KNO, Edgewood and East Lake neighborhood groups in response to Atlanta Public Schools’ decision to not expand Toomer elementary.

“We wanted to just poll the neighborhood and get an idea of where the pulse is on the neighborhood schools,” Cross said. “So we could take that information and have next steps, and potentially take that to APS and get some movement behind that.”

Cross said that he hopes to share results from that poll next month.

Another survey went out over the summer that was unaffiliated with the KNO. Some researchers from Emory University were gathering data on the neighborhoods’ interest in reopening Coan Middle School.

“Those Emory researchers collected a lot of feedback from the neighborhoods, and they are going to share some of that information with us,” Cross said.

Education and transportation committees looking for new members

In back-to-school season, KNO’s education committee is looking for new members. Committee members coordinate with local schools to bring reports and opportunities for support.

If you’re interested, reach out via email at [email protected].

In addition, KNO’s transportation committee is looking for members and volunteers. This committee works to improve the accessibility and sustainability of riding public transit, walking, and biking.

If you’re interested in becoming a member or a volunteer, reach out via email at [email protected].

Calling volunteers next Friday morning for Clay Cemetery Care Day

Together with the Rollins School of Public Health, KNO’s environmental committee is asking for volunteers for Clay Cemetery Care Day on Friday, August 19, at 9 a.m.

If you have any questions about the event, or you’re interested in signing up to volunteer, reach out to Environmental Committee Chair Earl Williamson at [email protected].

