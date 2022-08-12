MARTA police deny involvement in chase at local camp

Share

Decatur, GA — On Monday, Aug. 8, the parents of campers at Camp Scene in Decatur received a shocking email.

“We wanted to make all families aware of an incident with police involvement that took place at camp today during pickup close to 6 p.m.,” the email said. “While two staff members and five campers were near the gate on Sams Street for carpool, a suspect in police pursuit dashed through the gate and toward the back of the empty playground. Two police officers drew weapons as the suspect fled without interaction. The remaining campers were inside, and staff members instituted a lockdown. The campers outside were immediately released to, or already with, their parents in the carpool line.”

The email says the police department isn’t providing any information about a potential crime or where it took place. Camp Scene is cooperating with the agency and will provide witness statements.

“Thankfully, all involved campers and staff are safe and well, but we wish that no one would have to witness an alarming event such as this,” the email says.

The statement didn’t note which agency was involved. A message to the organization was not immediately returned. Decatur Police say it wasn’t them. Spokesperson Sgt. John Bender said MARTA Police were involved.

Sgt. Deneya Littles, a spokesperson for MARTA Police, said they have no record of the incident.

“We do not have a record of chasing a suspect at that location,” Littles said. “Nor is there record of a chase occurring near that time period. If that was our incident, we would have had to generate a police report.”

It’s unclear whether the chase is connected to the arrest of a man who fired a gun at the Inman Park MARTA station on Aug. 8.

Police arrested a suspect in that case on Aug. 11. Atlanta City Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari posted in the Edgewood neighborhood Facebook group following that arrest and said the same man was walking around and loading his gun last week near the Whitefood Early Learning Center.

MARTA Police have identified that suspect as Alim Bridges, 21. He was arrested at the H.E. Holmes Station.

He’s charged with two counts of reckless conduct and discharging a firearm or pistol near a public highway or street.

