Meeting planned about townhome project on Scott Boulevard and Blackmon Drive

Share

Greater Decatur, GA — A developer is planning to build 15 townhomes near the intersection of Scott Boulevard and Blackmon Drive.

There will be a public meeting about the project on Aug. 29 at North Decatur Presbyterian Church, located at 611 Medlock Road, Decatur, GA, 30033 in the Fellowship Hall, which is the white building next to the parking lot. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. It will also be streamed virtually for people who cannot attend in person. For the virtual attendance instructions, click here.

According to the letter sent to the community, the project would require a rezoning from single-family residential to multifamily residential. The letter bears the logo of the Office of Design company, owned by partners Andy Rutledge and Danny England.

Decaturish left a message with Rutledge and England seeking more information about the proposal.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.