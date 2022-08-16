Type to search

Oakhurst Jazz Nights return this fall

Dan Whisenhunt Aug 16, 2022
Jeri Byrom has a glass of wine during Oakhurst Jazz Nights at The Solarium in Decatur on April 7, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur, GA — An Oakhurst tradition returns this fall.

Oakhurst Jazz Nights will take place at the Solarium every Thursday in September, according to organizer Anne Clarke, who collaborates with the Oakhurst Neighborhood Association on the event.

All concerts begin at 7 p.m. and are free to attend. The Solarium is located at 321 W. Hill Street.

“Bring your blanket and grab some local delicacies to enjoy this outdoor concert series,” Clarke said. “Limited bistro tables are available for reservation $25 each at OakhurstJazzNights.com.”

Here is the schedule:

– Sept 1: Matt Wauchope Trio

– Sept 8: Trio Jockamo with Will Scruggs

– Sept 15: Hibbard Wright Project with Mace Hibbard, Trey Wright, Marc Miller and Justin Chesarek

– Sept 22: Diane Durrett and Soul Suga

– Sept 29 Bonaventure Quartet with Amy Pike

