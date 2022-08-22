(PHOTOS) City of Decatur’s Second Annual Pan African Festival

Share

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights and the City of Decatur’s Second Annual Pan African Festival took place in Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 20.

“This is about love. This is about reclaiming space that my ancestors were discouraged from coming to,” said Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights and Pan African Festival Co-Chair Mawuli Davis. “Now it’s a liberated space where we are celebrating people of African descent all over the world.”

The free festival featured vendors, art, food, and music.

