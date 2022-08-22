(PHOTOS) City of Decatur’s Second Annual Pan African Festival

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Decatur, GA — Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights and the City of Decatur’s Second Annual Pan African Festival took place in Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 20.
“This is about love. This is about reclaiming space that my ancestors were discouraged from coming to,” said Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights and Pan African Festival Co-Chair Mawuli Davis. “Now it’s a liberated space where we are celebrating people of African descent all over the world.”
The free festival featured vendors, art, food, and music.
Vendor Iman Silvera shows some of her Iman’s International merchandise during the Second Annual Pan African Festival on the Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Aza Nwachukwu, in front, performs with dance, percussion and vocal ensemble Giwayen Mata during the Second Annual Pan African Festival on the Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Zarinah Conry, in front, performs with dance, percussion and vocal ensemble Giwayen Mata during the Second Annual Pan African Festival on the Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sasta reacts to a performance by dance, percussion and vocal ensemble Giwayen Mata during the Second Annual Pan African Festival on the Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People order from the Jamrock Jerk Center food truck during the Second Annual Pan African Festival on the Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
JaDawyna Baker dances with her daughter Bailey during the Second Annual Pan African Festival on the Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights and Pan African Festival Co-Chair Mawuli Davis dances with his wife, City Schools of Decatur Board of Education Chair Jana Johnson-Davis, during the Second Annual Pan African Festival on the Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People check out the vendors in the African Market during the Second Annual Pan African Festival on the Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ten-year-old Lucas Spiegler tries on his new hat from vendor 2 Brothers N Hat’s while his sister Autumn, 12, on left, and mother Jessica look on during the Second Annual Pan African Festival on the Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Moses King holds his sleeping grandson while his other grandson paints in the Children’s Village during the Second Annual Pan African Festival on the Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kyla Loveless, on right, shows Heather Reese some Prissy Beads merchandise in the African Market during the Second Annual Pan African Festival on the Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
C.A. the Artist works on a multi-media piece during the Second Annual Pan African Festival on the Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
