(PHOTOS) DeKalb History Center celebrates county’s 200th birthday

Share

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — The DeKalb History Center celebrated DeKalb County’s bicentennial and the opening of its new exhibition commemorating more than 200 years of DeKalb’s history on Thursday, Aug. 25 with a birthday bash reception and opening of a time capsule that was sealed back in 1997. DeKalb County was established as Georgia’s 56th county in 1822.

Melissa Carlson, DeKalb History Center executive director, said the exhibition is open to the public Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Dekalb History Center is located at the Historic DeKalb Courthouse on the Decatur Square, 101 E. Court Square. For information, visit dekalbhistory.org.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.