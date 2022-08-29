(PHOTOS) Grand opening of new Oakhurst Recreation Center

Share

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur held a grand opening for the new Oakhurst Recreation Center with a ribbon cutting ceremony, food, tours of the building, and instructor demonstrations on Saturday, Aug. 27.

The recreation center is located in the building that previously housed a Boys & Girls Club. The city purchased the former Samuel L. Jones Boys & Girls Club property after it closed in 2020 following almost 50 years of operation.

“I cannot tell you how excited I am to see the Oakhurst Recreation Center come to fruition,” Mayor Patti Garrett said. “We knew when the Boys and Girls Club closed that it left a gap here for some recreation opportunities for adults and children. I’m so grateful that the city was in the financial position to purchase the property and do some improvements.”

Decatur Active Living Director Greg White said improvements to the facility include new floors, paint, furniture, and LED lighting in the gym.

For information, visit www.decaturga.com/activeliving.

