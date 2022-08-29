(PHOTOS) Grand opening of new Oakhurst Recreation Center

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur held a grand opening for the new Oakhurst Recreation Center with a ribbon cutting ceremony, food, tours of the building, and instructor demonstrations on Saturday, Aug. 27.
The recreation center is located in the building that previously housed a Boys & Girls Club. The city purchased the former Samuel L. Jones Boys & Girls Club property after it closed in 2020 following almost 50 years of operation.
“I cannot tell you how excited I am to see the Oakhurst Recreation Center come to fruition,” Mayor Patti Garrett said. “We knew when the Boys and Girls Club closed that it left a gap here for some recreation opportunities for adults and children. I’m so grateful that the city was in the financial position to purchase the property and do some improvements.”
Decatur Active Living Director Greg White said improvements to the facility include new floors, paint, furniture, and LED lighting in the gym.
For information, visit www.decaturga.com/activeliving.
Jada Jordan, program supervisor for the city of Decatur’s new Oakhurst Recreation Center, speaks during the center’s grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mayor Patti Garrett and Oakhurst Recreation Center Program Supervisor Jada Jordan, center, share the big scissors to cut the ribbon during the grand opening of the Oakhurst Recreation Center in the city of Decatur on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Other staff members from left, are Claire Miller, director of Children and Youth Services for Decatur, Sarah Holmes assistant director of Decatur Active Living, Nancy Brune, assistant director of Children and Youth Services for Decatur and Greg White, director of Decatur Active Living. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur Active Living Director Greg White welcomes residents for a look inside during the grand opening of the Oakhurst Recreation Center in the city of Decatur on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Residents pick up information flyers in the lobby of the Oakhurst Recreation Center during the grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Residents check out the gym during the grand opening of the Oakhurst Recreation Center in the city of Decatur on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Residents check out the Oakhurst Recreation Center during the grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Pat Tucker and Velicia Edwards get some food during the grand opening of the Oakhurst Recreation Center in the city of Decatur on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Twelve-year-old Louisa Kirkland aims for the corner pocket during the grand opening of the Oakhurst Recreation Center in the city of Decatur on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Patricia Liscio gives her input to Recreatur, Decatur’s Parks and Recreation Master Plan during the grand opening of the Oakhurst Recreation Center in the city of Decatur on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Five-year-old Liam Cunningham gives foosball a try during the grand opening of the Oakhurst Recreation Center in the city of Decatur on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Twelve-year-old Preston LeBlanc draws in the art room during the grand opening of the Oakhurst Recreation Center in the city of Decatur on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Christine Moore, local government management fellow from the City Manager’s office, assists residents during the grand opening of the Oakhurst Recreation Center in the city of Decatur on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Victoria Patterson and her daughter Caroline, 4, get a King of Pops from Madden Reagan during the grand opening of the Oakhurst Recreation Center in the city of Decatur on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Oakhurst Recreation Center is located at 450 East Lake Drive in the city of Decatur. Photo by Dean Hesse.
City of Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett listens while Oakhurst Recreation Center Program Supervisor Jada Jordan welcomes residents during the centers grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Oakhurst Recreation Center Program Supervisor Jada Jordan, on right, hands the mic to Bridgette Jenkins after she won a raffle during the grand opening of the Oakhurst Recreation Center in the city of Decatur on Saturday Aug. 28, 2022. “I never win, I’m shocked,” Jenkins said. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Bobbie Elzy, on right, leads a functional exercise class during the grand opening of the Oakhurst Recreation Center in the city of Decatur on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The indoor pool at the Oakhurst Recreation Center. Photo by Dean Hesse.
