(PHOTOS) Move-in day at Agnes Scott

Decatur, GA — Thursday, Aug. 18 was move-in-day at Agnes Scott College in Decatur and several of the 276 incoming students said they were feeling both excited and nervous as they settled into their new rooms at various residence halls on campus.
The first day of classes is Tuesday Aug. 23.
Anna Whitmer, EV McGovern, Marlena Ngim and Michelle Martinez give out cold water and directions to incoming students and their families during move-in-day at Agnes Scott College in Decatur on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Bins filled with incoming student’s belongings make their way to various residence halls during move-in-day at Agnes Scott College in Decatur on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Student athletes who have already moved into their rooms help incoming students with their bins during move-in-day at Agnes Scott College in Decatur on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Incoming students check in at Winship Hall during move-in-day at Agnes Scott College in Decatur on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
First-year student Guli Moctezuma gets settled in to Winship Hall during move-in-day at Agnes Scott College in Decatur on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
First-year student Emma Magnus gets help organizing her room closet from niece Aria during move-in-day at Agnes Scott College in Decatur on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
First-year student Jardyn Robinson from Augusta sits on her bed during move-in-day at Agnes Scott College in Decatur on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
First-year student Katherine Araujo gets help setting up her room from brother Aldo and father Rodrigo during move-in-day at Agnes Scott College in Decatur on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
First-year student Katherine Araujo hugs Gato, the most important possession she said had to come with her, during move-in-day at Agnes Scott College in Decatur on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
First-year student Malaysa Hodge, center, got help setting up her room from father Marquis Hodge and mother LaTashia Washington during move-in-day at Agnes Scott College in Decatur on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
First-year student Nyla Kennedy, in front, waits for the elevator at Walters Hall with her mother Charlaine Holt during move-in-day at Agnes Scott College in Decatur on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
First-year student Katherine Cox said she was “really excited” as she waited for the elevator at Walters Hall during move-in-day at Agnes Scott College in Decatur on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
First-year student Dani Khan, on left, and mother Faizah Bhatti wait for their turn on the elevator to get up to Dani’s room at Walters Hall during move-in-day at Agnes Scott College in Decatur on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
