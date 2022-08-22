(PHOTOS) Move-in day at Agnes Scott

Share

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — Thursday, Aug. 18 was move-in-day at Agnes Scott College in Decatur and several of the 276 incoming students said they were feeling both excited and nervous as they settled into their new rooms at various residence halls on campus.

The first day of classes is Tuesday Aug. 23.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.