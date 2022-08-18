(PHOTOS) Protest draws attention to troubles at Center for Pan Asian Community Services

Share

Decatur, GA — Allegations of corruption have roiled a local nonprofit for weeks and on Monday the nonprofit’s employees held a demonstration in downtown Decatur.

The Center for Pan Asian Community Services, which has offices throughout Atlanta, is a nonprofit dedicated to providing health services to Asians and Pacific Islanders.

But all is not well within the organization, according to local media reports.

WSB-TV reports, “This year, the nonprofit’s board of directors hired the Krevolin & Horst law firm to conduct an investigation into concerns over mismanagement of money. It found that former co-CEO Chaiwon Kim, who founded the nonprofit, was leasing four buildings that she and her husband own to CPACS. It also found that she used more than $400,000 of CPACS’ money for capital improvements to those buildings.”

Kim has told staff she is retiring, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

According to WSB-TV, the nonprofit’s board also fired her co-CEO, Dr. Jung Ha Kim.

The protesters gathered in front of the Georgia Primary Care Association.

“CPACS Board of Directors have failed our Asian American, immigrant, and refugee communities and do not embody the spirit and mission of CPACS,” the protest organizers said in an email. “In recent weeks, the Board of Directors have continued to ignore the efforts of employees who have raised concerns and take actions to silence staff from speaking out. As leaders of our communities, CPACS employees will not be complicit in their poor leadership, compromised judgment, and unethical behavior.

“[The Georgia Primary Care Association] continues to support our Board of Directors and former CEO Chaiwon Kim and have not spoken out against the mismanagement of funds. CPACS Board Member Dr. Brian Williams, Interim CEO Jennifer Barnes McCants, and Chaiwon Kim all currently serve as Board Members at GPCA.”

Decaturish left a message with GPCA seeking comment.

