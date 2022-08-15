(PHOTOS) Scottdale Day

Share

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Scottdale, GA — Past and present residents of Scottdale celebrated their community on Scottdale Day with a parade and a day of activities at Tobie Grant Park on Saturday, Aug. 13. Parade Grand Marshal Lee Ann Tolbert said she believed Scottdale Day began officially in 1989, but has been happening on and off for 50-60 years.

