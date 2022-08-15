(PHOTOS) Scottdale Day

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Scottdale, GA — Past and present residents of Scottdale celebrated their community on Scottdale Day with a parade and a day of activities at Tobie Grant Park on Saturday, Aug. 13. Parade Grand Marshal Lee Ann Tolbert said she believed Scottdale Day began officially in 1989, but has been happening on and off for 50-60 years.
Eighty-five-year-old Agnes Moore, who said she was born and raised in Scottdale, makes her way from her residence to the festivities at Tobie Grant Park during Scottdale Day on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Coaches Joseph Walker, on left, and Freddie Walker celebrated their Tobie Grant Recreation Center 10U basketball team’s county and district championships during Scottdale Day at Tobie Grant Park on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
“Country” from 3 Men & A Chef pulls a rack of ribs off the grill during Scottdale Day at Tobie Grant Park on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People gather at Tobie Grant Park for Scottdale Day on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Brandon Davis, on left, his sister-in-law Shanna Farley and wife Levetra Pitts-Davis of “One Nine 75” with their table of merchandise during Scottdale Day at Tobie Grant Park on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sisters Brielle and Gabby attend Scottdale Day at Tobie Grant Park on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Beverly Mosley watches the Scottdale Day Parade on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tosha Krtz and her daughter Kniya Krtz, 13, pose for a photo during Scottdale Day at Tobie Grant Park on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
D attends Scottdale Day at Tobie Grant Park on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Members of the Martin Luther King Jr. High School Marching Lions dance team performs at Tobie Grant Park during Scottdale Day on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Rodney Gowdy waits for the Scottdale Day parade to pass his residence on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Gowdy said he’s been watching the parade from his front yard for 15-20 years. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Flamerettes Dance Team walks in the Scottdale Day Parade on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jessie White, Ms. Ninth Grade 1962, rides in the Scottdale Day Parade on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ms. Royalty International Ms. Georgia rides in the Scottdale Day Parade on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Rosa Britton Barker, Hamilton High Miss 8th Grade Queen 1963, rides in the Scottdale Day Parade on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kathy Bryant-Bridges, Mrs. 10th Grade Hamilton High 1965, waves to spectators during the Scottdale Day Parade on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Four-year-old Kamoni White watches the Scottdale Day Parade with her family on Saturday, Aug. 13. 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Nella Wakefield, who said she was born and raised in Scottdale, waves to parade participants during Scottdale Day on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The ‘CASH LIFE’ float rolls down Parkdale Drive during the Scottdale Day Parade on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. The large photo on the float is of Teezy, a member who recently died. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A participant waves during the Scottdale Day Parade on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
