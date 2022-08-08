(PHOTOS) The Church at Decatur Heights hosts back-to-school party

Share

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — Families from the Glennwood Estates, Decatur Heights, and Sycamore Ridge neighborhoods celebrated the new school year during a block party in the parking lot of The Church at Decatur Heights on Saturday, Aug. 6. Andrea Young and Samantha Bryan organized the festivities.

“We both won a silent auction a couple years back with the band Polly Holliday, so we wanted to bring live music to the rest of the community and kind of bring everybody together, especially after COVID,” Young said. “It’s just really a casual night to have fun.”

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.