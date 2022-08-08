(PHOTOS) The Church at Decatur Heights hosts back-to-school party

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Decatur, GA — Families from the Glennwood Estates, Decatur Heights, and Sycamore Ridge neighborhoods celebrated the new school year during a block party in the parking lot of The Church at Decatur Heights on Saturday, Aug. 6. Andrea Young and Samantha Bryan organized the festivities.
“We both won a silent auction a couple years back with the band Polly Holliday, so we wanted to bring live music to the rest of the community and kind of bring everybody together, especially after COVID,” Young said. “It’s just really a casual night to have fun.”
The Church at Decatur Heights Pastor Dr. Allen Smith made the church parking lot available for a back-to-school block party on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Polly Holliday lead vocalist Beth Kelhoffer performs with band mates Mike Spinello, Danny Santivasci, Sy Burnett and Bradley Jacobson during a back-to-school block party in Decatur Heights on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Quinn Cowans, 4, sits down with a Kona Ice during a back-to-school block party in Decatur Heights on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A line of children’s shoes leads to the entrance of a giant inflatable during a back-to-school block party in Decatur Heights on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Anna Jones, 8, with Dargan Gordon, also 8, and Merida attend a back-to-school block party in Decatur Heights on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kennedy, Ashley, Katherine and Emily form a conga line while the band Polly Holliday plays during a back-to-school block party in Decatur Heights on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
David Metzger cools off daughter Grace with a fan during a back-to-school block party in Decatur Heights on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Families from the Glennwood Estates, Decatur Heights and Sycamore Ridge neighborhoods celebrate the new school year during a block party at The Church at Decatur Heights on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Broyles family celebrates the new school year during a block party at The Church at Decatur Heights on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Eight-year-old Cora Anne Morgan celebrates the new school year during a block party at The Church at Decatur Heights on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
John Morgan called a block party in Decatur Heights celebrating the new school year on Saturday, August 6, 2022 amazing. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Siblings Elliott Scott, 5, as Captain Marvel and Bennett Scott, 3, attend a block party in Decatur Heights celebrating the new school year on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.