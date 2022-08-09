Type to search

Polling places may change for November’s general election

campaign coverage Metro ATL

Decaturish.com Aug 9, 2022
Emilee Terry voted in the Georgia primary election at the Decatur Recreation Center on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
By Logan C. Ritchie, contributor 

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections is proposing to change 14 polling locations for the Nov. 8 general election. 

The DeKalb Elections Board will meet this Thursday to consider the changes. For information about that meeting and how to attend, click here.

Proposed changes are at the following precincts: 

– Clarkston Community Center 

– Coan Park Recreation Center

– Tucker

– Chamblee/Chamblee 2

– Dunwoody

– Glenhaven

– Miller

– Panola

– Pleasantdale Road

– Rock Chapel Road

– Rowland Road

– Snapfinger Road 

– Snapfinger Road North

– South Deshon 

A complete list of polling locations for early voting and Election Day voting can be found at here

The next DeKalb Elections board meeting is being held virtually at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 11. 

