Polling places may change for November’s general election

By Logan C. Ritchie, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections is proposing to change 14 polling locations for the Nov. 8 general election.

The DeKalb Elections Board will meet this Thursday to consider the changes. For information about that meeting and how to attend, click here.

Proposed changes are at the following precincts:

– Clarkston Community Center

– Coan Park Recreation Center

– Tucker

– Chamblee/Chamblee 2

– Dunwoody

– Glenhaven

– Miller

– Panola

– Pleasantdale Road

– Rock Chapel Road

– Rowland Road

– Snapfinger Road

– Snapfinger Road North

– South Deshon

A complete list of polling locations for early voting and Election Day voting can be found at here.

The next DeKalb Elections board meeting is being held virtually at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 11.

