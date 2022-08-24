Portion of Briarlake Road will be closed for at least four months due to sewer repair project

Share

Atlanta, GA — A portion of Briarlake Road will be closed for at least four months or more starting Aug. 29.

The county will be closing Briarlake Road between Briarcliff Road and Briarlake Trace as part of DeKalb’s $2.4 million capital improvement program, according to a letter mailed to nearby residents.

“This letter serves as formal notification that construction activities associated with this project will start on August 29, 2022,” he letter says. “A portion of Briarlake Road, between Briarcliff Road and Briarlake Trace Northeast will be closed from August to December 2022 (barring any weather days), while crews work to upgrade the sewer line and several manhole structures. The construction work requires a full road closure at the intersection of Briarcliff Road Northeast (400 feet) to Briarlake Trace, NE. The manhole located on Briarcliff Road adjacent to the intersection requires a one-lane closure between intersecting streets of Circlewood Road and Echo Drive.”

The letter also describes the detour that will be in place.

“Briarlake Road, commuters traveling away from Briarcliff Road (Briarlake Trace, Tristan Circle, Briarlake Woods Way, Ector Court, Greensward Drive, Greenbrook Trail) will all detour to Amberwood Drive to Castlewood Lane (Amberwood Way), detouring onto Castlewood Lane to Mercedes Drive (Starfire Drive, Grand Prix Drive and Mercedes Court) to Greenglade Road to Oak Grove Road (Englade Road, Highland Grove, Lively Trail) traveling onto Oak Grove Road to Briarcliff Road.”

Construction hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday except on major holidays.

“An increase in construction-related noise and traffic during work hours should be expected,” the letter says. “KEMI Construction, working on behalf of DeKalb County, is the authorized contractor for the Briarlake Sewer Rehabilitation Project. All workers will be wearing proper identification and driving marked vehicles. Should you have any questions or concerns regarding the Briarlake Sewer Rehabilitation Project, please do not hesitate to contact the DWM Project Information line at 1-800-986-1108 or email [email protected]”

One resident living near the project are concerned the county has not properly notified the public, particularly people who live near Lakeside High School.

“First off, I’m glad the county is fixing the sewer system in the Echo Lake Sub Basin,” the resident said. “We don’t want any more [sanitary sewer overflows] leaking onto our streets, sidewalks and into our creeks and lakes. However, this project will greatly impact traffic flow and thus far, the county’s only preparation to assist and alleviate confusion and congestion are inadequate. All we have are two signs posted on Briarcliff super close to the intersection of Briarlake stating Briarlake Road will be closed Aug. 29 What the sign does not say is that it will be closed for four months! There are no detour signs offered ‘upstream’ hence drivers will happen upon the closure and will be unable to get through or safely turn around. Chaos! The school system bus operations people are not in the loop. Area civic associations have not been notified, so many of our residents are not aware of what is coming.”

The county hasn’t sent out a press release about the project as of Aug. 24.

Commissioner Jeff Rader’s office said the information they received is the notice mailed to residents. Rader’s office has asked for more information about the project.

