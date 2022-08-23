Principal: Decatur High students drank, destroyed property and made ‘sexual comments’ at football game

Share

Decatur, GA — Decatur High School is cracking down on the student section during home sporting events due to student behavior at a football game last week.

In an email to parents, DHS Principal Rochelle Lofstrand said, “There was spitting on the opponents’ band, pulling plumes from their hats, making sexual comments about their majorettes, alcohol possession and consumption, fighting and destruction of property. These behaviors are NOT who we are as members of the DHS PACK.”

The school will be limiting student section capacity at home sporting events, Lofstrand wrote. Students will also only be allowed to sit on the bleachers and not stand on top of them.

There will be closer supervision by the game staff and bags will not be allowed into the stadium.

“There will be a ZERO tolerance policy for any jeering, lewd comments, disrespectful language or gestures made at the opposing team and/or referees, or any unsportsmanlike behavior,” Lofstrand said. “The CSD Code of Conduct and Restorative Practices is still in place for all students who attend school events. This means that no alcohol or drug use and/or possession, no fighting, and no weapons will be tolerated.”

She added that the school and City Schools of Decatur have a lot to be proud of.

“Being part of DHS and CSD is something that I have been proud of since 2010,” Lofstrand said. “Because DHS is the only high school in the city, we have a unique opportunity to set the prideful tone for our entire neighborhood. We have stellar athletes, talented band and color guard members, exceptional academic and performance programs, and the list just continues. We have A LOT to be proud of here at Decatur High School! We show our pride by being at athletic events, attending our theater and musical performances, being a part of PTSA or SLT and so much more.”

But the behavior displayed at the home football game against Flowery Branch High School was inexcusable, she said.

Students caught violating the code of conduct at future games could face consequences, including immediate expulsion from the game and possible expulsion from all athletic events for the rest of the school year.

