Report: CDC plans to overhaul staff after mistakes in COVID-19 response

Atlanta, GA — Changes are in the works at the Centers for Disease Control after the director publicly admitted to the organization’s mistakes in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to ABC news, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky informed staff via video that, “”To be frank, we are responsible for some pretty dramatic, pretty public mistakes. From testing, to data, to communications.”

ABC reported that during interviews with 120 agency staff and stakeholders, a review found that it “takes too long for CDC to publish its data and science for decision making,” that its guidance is “confusing and overwhelming” and that agency staff turnover during the COVID response “created gaps and other challenges for partners.”

