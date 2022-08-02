Type to search

Routine stream monitoring reveals sewer main break DeKalb County

Dan Whisenhunt Aug 2, 2022
A map showing the location of I-285 and Bouldercrest Road. Image obtained via Google Maps.
DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management reports that routine stream monitoring revealed a 24-inch sewer main break off Bouldercrest Road near I-285.

“This break, located in an isolated, wooded area with no public access, was found after crews performing routine stream monitoring detected elevated levels of fecal coliform and began an investigation,” a press release from the county says. “Contractors are mobilizing to set up a bypass pump to stop the sewer spill at this time. DWM is also making plans for a permanent repair to the damaged main.”

A sewer spill notice released by the county says the break is spilling into the waterway due to “severe bank erosion.”

“Emergency contractors set up a bypass pump to contain [the] spill until repairs can be made,” the spill notice says.

