Type to search

Southwest DeKalb High School junior will hit ceremonial first tee shot at Tour Championship

Kirkwood and East Lake Metro ATL Trending

Southwest DeKalb High School junior will hit ceremonial first tee shot at Tour Championship

Dan Whisenhunt Aug 23, 2022
Southwest DeKalb junior Ethan Quitman has year-long dream come true as he gets to hit the Hope First Tee Ceremonial Tee Shot to kick off the 2022 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club on Thursday, August 25. (Photo by Mark Brock)
Share

DeKalb County, GA — Ethan Quitman will be hitting the Hope First Tee Ceremonial Tee shot to kick off the 2022 Tour Championship at the East Lake Golf Club.

Quitman, 16, is a junior at Southwest DeKalb High School. The event will take place on Aug. 25.

He’s also getting a $5,000 Hope First Tee scholarship. Quitman applied for the opportunity, which included writing an essay and playing a tournament against eight other players, according to a press release from DeKalb County Schools.

He played 18 holes at the Bobby Jones Golf Club and the final nine at East Lake, according to the press release. He trailed by two strokes with eight to play, but he rallied to win after his opponent missed a put.

“My Dad told me to stay optimistic and that it takes just one stroke to win a tournament,“ Quitman said. “And it came down to that one last stroke.”

To see the full story from DeKalb County Schools, click here.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email [email protected]

Send news tips to [email protected]

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

[email protected]

© 2022 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved.