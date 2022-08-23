Southwest DeKalb High School junior will hit ceremonial first tee shot at Tour Championship

Share

DeKalb County, GA — Ethan Quitman will be hitting the Hope First Tee Ceremonial Tee shot to kick off the 2022 Tour Championship at the East Lake Golf Club.

Quitman, 16, is a junior at Southwest DeKalb High School. The event will take place on Aug. 25.

He’s also getting a $5,000 Hope First Tee scholarship. Quitman applied for the opportunity, which included writing an essay and playing a tournament against eight other players, according to a press release from DeKalb County Schools.

He played 18 holes at the Bobby Jones Golf Club and the final nine at East Lake, according to the press release. He trailed by two strokes with eight to play, but he rallied to win after his opponent missed a put.

“My Dad told me to stay optimistic and that it takes just one stroke to win a tournament,“ Quitman said. “And it came down to that one last stroke.”

