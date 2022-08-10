(UPDATE) The Beer Growler in Avondale Estates is closing on Aug. 20

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — The Beer Growler in Avondale Estates is closing, according to one of the operating partners.

The Beer Growler sells draft craft beer by the jug.

Brad Hodnett, an operating partner in the business, confirmed the impending closure in an email to Decaturish and said the Beer Growler’s last day in business will be Aug. 20. He said the landlord would not renew the lease. It’s unknown what may be going into their space at 38 North Avondale Road.

The Beer Growler is hosting The End of an Era event on Aug. 20 which alludes to the business shutting down.

“Join us for our final hurrah as we celebrate 11 years in Avondale Estates,” the event announcement says. The event will feature live music, a silent auction and an art market.

The closure comes as Avondale Estates is getting national recognition for its burgeoning beer scene. Last year, the city won USA Today’s “Best Small Town Beer Scene” award.

“The charming town of Avondale Estates, just east of Decatur, has a small downtown area packed with unique food and beverage offerings,” USA Today said in its announcement. “For beer lovers, there’s Wild Heaven Beer, The Lost Druid Brewery, The Beer Growler & Pint Haus and (soon) Little Cottage Brewery.”

This story will be updated when more information is available.

