The Spirit of New Orleans is in Greater Decatur

Decatur Food Metro ATL Sponsored

The Spirit of New Orleans is in Greater Decatur

Sponsored Content Aug 9, 2022
Gumbo. Jambalaya. Crawfish Etouffee, Redfish Ponchartrain. All these great dishes and more – prepared the authentic way, exactly as you’d expect in New Orleans.

But you don’t have to spend over seven hours in your car traveling to The Big Easy for such classically prepared dishes.

Just direct yourself to Louisiana Bistreaux at Suburban Plaza and see for yourself what the gourmets of Greater Decatur have known for the last six years. The good times do roll in Greater Decatur — at Louisiana Bistreaux.

