What’s happening this week: Fernbank movie premiere, farmers market, concert series

By Lucas Hill, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — Various events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including Fernbank Museum’s “Secrets of the Sea” World Movie Premiere, the farmers market in Oakhurst, and a concert series in Tucker. A few local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

Oliver Jeffers: 15 Years of Picturing Books

Born in Australia and raised in Northern Ireland, Oliver Jeffers is an award-winning artist and author working in painting, bookmaking, illustration, collage, performance, and sculpture. From his 2004 debut “How to Catch a Star” to his more recent titles such as 2017’s “Here We Are,” his work has been translated into more than 50 languages and sold more than 14 million copies worldwide. This retrospective exhibition showcases nearly 100 artworks, some never seen, including original line drawings, sketches, and finished illustrations, from 16 of Jeffers’ picture books, including “The Day the Crayons Quit” and its sequel, “The Day the Crayons Came Home.” The exhibition is organized into six sections, focused on Jeffers’ artistic process, character development, and storytelling. In addition to engaging graphics and design elements, the galleries will feature a few reading areas where families can dig deeper into the stories. The exhibit is on view at the High Museum of Art until Aug. 7.

What Is Left Unspoken, Love

“What Is Left Unspoken, Love” is a 30-year survey of contemporary art featuring artworks that address the different ways the most important thing in life—love—is expressed. Organized during a time of social and political discord, when cynicism often seems to triumph over hope, this exhibition will examine love as a profound subject of critical commentary from time immemorial yet with a persistently elusive definition. “What Is Left Unspoken” will feature nearly 70 works, including paintings, sculpture, photography, video and media art, by more than thirty-five international artists based in North America, Europe, and Asia. The exhibition is organized into six thematic sections that may complement, overlap, contradict or disaffirm one another, providing categories inspired by some of the most firmly rooted concepts of love. The exhibit is on view at the High Museum of Art until Aug. 14. The museum recognizes that the final gallery of this exhibition has some flashing/strobe light elements that may impact people with photosensitive epilepsy and seizures.

Decatur Farmers Market

The Decatur Farmers Market will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 4-7 p.m. on the lawn of First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairemont Avenue. There will be new vendors plus returning favorites, including hot meals from Strada Napoli Pizza, Aleppo Kitchen, and Mrs. Rosa. Every week, educational chef Katie Kriner will show you how to prepare easy meals with fresh produce and market items.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 4-7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers, and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta, and Georgia. The market is accepting online orders. The online store opens on Thursday afternoons and closes at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Candlelight Concerts

Enjoy a night of jazz renditions of favorite classic R&B songs in a venue bathed in candlelight, hosted on Friday, Aug. 5, at 6 p.m. at the chapel located at 318 Sycamore Drive in Decatur. This performance will feature songs from Marvin Gaye, Maxwell, D’Angelo and much more. The glow of the candlelight will transport you to new heights, as the harmonic melodies of PureSoul Atlanta serenade you with renditions of these timeless songs.

Tucker First Fridays At the rek Gallery

The rek Gallery invites Tucker to come out every first Friday of the month for a meet and greet with featured artists. The Gallery will open on Friday, Aug. 5, and will begin at 6 p.m. and run until 8 p.m., and will take place at the Tucker rek Gallery, 3383 Lawrenceville Highway.

Tucker First Fridays Concert Series

Join the city of Tucker on the first Friday of each month of the summer for live music. Each concert starts at 6:30 p.m. and will feature a different artist. The space will open at 5 p.m. for audience members to set up. Blankets and lawn chairs are welcome. A food truck will be onsite. The concerts are free to attend, and concertgoers may bring your own refreshments, but no glass. Pets are not allowed, except service animals. No tables allowed. The concert will take place at the Church Street Greenspace, 4316 Church Street. On Aug. 5, the performer will be the Mike Veal Band.

Stone Mountain Masonic Lodge Monthly Breakfast

On Saturday, Aug. 6, Stone Mountain Masonic Lodge will hold its usual monthly breakfast from 7-10 a.m. The event will be held at 840 VFW Drive, and the cost for admission is $10 for all-you-can-eat. Breakfast will include eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy. This is a Lodge fundraiser that helps support the Lodge overhead and maintenance.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more among the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

Secrets of the Sea World Premiere

Celebrate the World Premiere of “Secrets of the Sea” with special programming throughout the day at Fernbank Museum on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dive in to discover the strangest and most extraordinary creatures in the deep blue sea in this giant screen film, featuring more than 70 species of aquatic life. There will also be crafts, a symbiosis lesson, and a story-time read of Anna McGregor’s “Anemones Are Not the Enemy.”

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings​​

The Tucker Downtown Development Authority will meet on Monday, Aug. 1, at 6:30 p.m. at Tucker City Hall, 1975 Lakeside Parkway.

The Decatur City Commission will meet on Monday, Aug. 1, at 7:30 p.m. at Decatur City Hall, 509 North McDonough Street, and over Zoom. Prior to the meeting, the Commission will host a joint work session with the Decatur Board of Education at 6 p.m. at the Wilson School Support Center, 125 Electric Ave.

The DeKalb County Committee of the Whole will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 9 a.m. over Zoom and DCTV.

The Stone Mountain Mayor and Council will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 6:30 p.m. at Stone Mountain City Hall, 875 Main Street.

The Clarkston City Council will meet on Thursday, Aug. 4, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

