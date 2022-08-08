What’s happening this week: ghost tour, audubon walk, Food Trucks Friday

Share

DeKalb County, GA — Various events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including a ghost tour in downtown Decatur, an audubon walk at Fernbank Museum and Food Trucks Friday at Legacy Park in Decatur. Several local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

What Is Left Unspoken, Love

“What Is Left Unspoken, Love” is a 30-year survey of contemporary art featuring artworks that address the different ways the most important thing in life—love—is expressed. Organized during a time of social and political discord, when cynicism often seems to triumph over hope, this exhibition will examine love as a profound subject of critical commentary from time immemorial yet with a persistently elusive definition. “What Is Left Unspoken” will feature nearly 70 works, including paintings, sculpture, photography, video and media art, by more than thirty-five international artists based in North America, Europe, and Asia. The exhibition is organized into six thematic sections that may complement, overlap, contradict or disaffirm one another, providing categories inspired by some of the most firmly rooted concepts of love. The exhibit is on view at the High Museum of Art until Aug. 14. The museum recognizes that the final gallery of this exhibition has some flashing/strobe light elements that may impact people with photosensitive epilepsy and seizures.

Indigo Prayers: A Creation Story

“Indigo Prayers: A Creation Story” is a series of paintings by Atlanta artist Charmaine Minniefield. She was inspired by her time in Gambia, West Africa searching for her grandmother’s ancestral lines. The work explores indigenous pigments like indigo, crushed oyster shells and mahogany bark as evidence of cultural preservation through time and across the Midde Passage. “Indigo Prayers: A Creation Story” is being presented in conjunction with Minniefield’s Praise Houses, which recreate the small, single-room structures in which enslaved people gathered to worship. The exhibition is on view at the Michael C. Carlos Museum until Sept. 11.

Decatur Farmers Market

The Decatur Farmers Market will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 4-7 p.m. on the lawn of First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairemont Avenue. There will be new vendors plus returning favorites, including hot meals from Strada Napoli Pizza, Aleppo Kitchen, and Mrs. Rosa. Every week, educational chef Katie Kriner will show you how to prepare easy meals with fresh produce and market items.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, Aug. 11, from 4-7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers, and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta, and Georgia. The market is accepting online orders. The online store opens on Thursday afternoons and closes at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Food Trucks Friday

Food Trucks Friday is back at Legacy Park. Stop by the park for lunch between noon to 5 p.m. to support the Black vendors marketplace and the Black-owned food truck operators they represent. The food trucks will be serving food on Friday, Aug. 12 at Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Drive.

Candlelight Concerts

Enjoy a night of jazz renditions of favorite classic R&B songs in a venue bathed in candlelight, hosted on Friday, Aug. 12, at 6 p.m. at the chapel located at 318 Sycamore Drive in Decatur. This performance will feature songs from Marvin Gaye, Maxwell, D’Angelo and much more. The glow of the candlelight will transport you to new heights, as the harmonic melodies of PureSoul Atlanta serenade you with renditions of these timeless songs.

Forest Restoration at Legacy Park

Trees Atlanta is hosting a volunteer day at Legacy Park to work on forest restoration on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will meet near the Moore Chapel. Activities will include pulling and cutting invasive plants such as English ivy and Chinese privet at Legacy Park. Trees Atlanta’s goal is to promote a healthy plant community and a sustainable forest in this special greenspace. The project is best for volunteers ages 12 and up, and volunteers under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Volunteers should bring a mask and work gloves, hand pruners, and water bottles.

Fernbank Audubon Walk

The Georgia Audubon Society will help guests discover more about the feathered inhabitants of Fernbank Forest on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 9-10:30 a.m. All ages are welcome. Fernbank recommend participants bring binoculars, field guides and water. Masks are required for all attending the walk. These walks have limited capacity, and social distancing will be practiced as best as possible on the trails.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more among the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

Worthmore Jewelers Ultimate Band Party

Worthmore Jewelers is celebrating 29 years in Midtown with their version of a band party. Meet the owners of Beverly K Jewelry and choose from their extensive collections of bands, stack rings, engagement rings and fashion jewelry. Patrons will also be able to chose a ZAP bracelet, including the chain style and charms. Shop and save from the shop’s 50% closeout cases. The band party will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13, at 10 a.m. and will continue on Sunday, Aug. 14, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rockborough Subdivision Block Party

The Rockborough subdivision in Stone Mountain will host the fourth annual block party on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Students will receive free school supplies while supplies last. Music and snacks will be provided.

Second Saturdays at Harmony Park

A monthly pop-up market will take place on Saturday, Aug. 13, from noon to 6 p.m. at Harmony Park in Decatur. The market will feature local artists handmade goods, vintage collections and live music curated by Music and Friends ATL.

Decatur Ghost Tour

Discover the spirit community in Decatur with tales of passion, murder, war, vice and tragedy. The ghost tour begins in the heart of downtown Decatur’s historic Square where the shops and restaurants share common space with the ghosts of Decatur’s past. The tour will take place on Saturday, Aug. 13, at 8 p.m. at 101 E. Court Square in Decatur.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, Aug. 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings​​

The Tucker City Council will meet on Monday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m. at Tucker City Hall, 1975 Lakeside Parkway, suite 350B.

The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners meets on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 9 a.m. via Zoom and DCTV.

The Avondale Estates Downtown Development Authority meets on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 5:30 p.m. at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza.

The Decatur School Board will meet for a regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilson School Support Center, 125 Electric Ave., and via Zoom.

The Decatur Planning Commission meets on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m. at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street, and via Zoom.

The DeKalb County School Board meets on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 11:30 a.m. in the J. David Williamson Board Room at the Robert R. Freeman Administrative Complex, 1701 Mountain Industrial Boulevard in Stone Mountain.

The Avondale Estates City Commission will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 5:30 p.m. at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza.

The Kirkwood Neighbors’ Organization meets on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

The Decatur Downtown Development Authority meets on Friday, Aug. 12, at 8 a.m. at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street.

