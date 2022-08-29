What’s happening this week: jazz nights, Labor Day fireworks, volunteer expo

Share

DeKalb County, GA — Various events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including jazz nights at the Solarium at Historic Scottish Rite, a Labor Day celebration with fireworks on the Decatur Square and a volunteer expo in Tucker. A few local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

Here’s what’s happening.

Indigo Prayers: A Creation Story

“Indigo Prayers: A Creation Story” is a series of paintings by Atlanta artist Charmaine Minniefield. She was inspired by her time in Gambia, West Africa searching for her grandmother’s ancestral lines. The work explores indigenous pigments like indigo, crushed oyster shells and mahogany bark as evidence of cultural preservation through time and across the Midde Passage. “Indigo Prayers: A Creation Story” is being presented in conjunction with Minniefield’s Praise Houses, which recreate the small, single-room structures in which enslaved people gathered to worship. The exhibition is on view at the Michael C. Carlos Museum until Sept. 11.

“Collective Strength” Exhibition

The “Collective Strength” exhibition showcases work from professional artists in the Paint Love community, as well as youth pieces from featured programs. Youth artwork was created during Paint Love’s 2022 inaugural summer camp at Legacy Park, as well as during Camp Peace, New American Pathways and residencies at Talley Street and Fifth Avenue Upper Elementary schools in partnership with Zara’s Fund through the Decatur Education Foundation. Participating professional artists are offering a portion of their sales to benefit Paint Love’s programming. Videos of students contemplating ‘why art matters’ and ‘how we can make our community a better place’ will play during the exhibition, sharing their insight and inspiration. The exhibition will run through Sept. 11 and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Decatur Arts Alliance gallery, 113 Clairemont Ave.

Archives Tour: House Research 101

The DeKalb History Center is hosting an archives tour on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Attendees will get a behind-the-scenes look at the History Center archives and collection, with a focus on house research. Guests should meet in the lobby of the Historic DeKalb Courthouse for the start of the tour. The tour is free for members and $5 for non-members. The History Center is located at 101 E. Court Square in Decatur.

Decatur Farmers Market

The Decatur Farmers Market will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 4-7 p.m. on the lawn of First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairemont Avenue. There will be new vendors plus returning favorites, including hot meals from Strada Napoli Pizza, Aleppo Kitchen, and Mrs. Rosa. Every week, educational chef Katie Kriner will show you how to prepare easy meals with fresh produce and market items.

Yoga with Robin

Robin Doyon will be leading a 75-minute, faster pace yoga class with modifications as well as additions for advanced practitioners. The class will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 6 p.m. at The Chapel on Sycamore, 318 Sycamore Street in Decatur. Limited props are available. Participants are encouraged to bring their own blocks, a strap and a blanket or eye pillow. Attendees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 and masks are optional. The fee for the class is $15.

Comedy on Draught

Join Three Taverns Brewery for its monthly comedy show with host Vas Sanchez on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. On the last Wednesday of every month, host Vas Sanchez brings a unique line-up of the best comedians from Atlanta and beyond for a night of craft beer and stand-up comedy. Smoke & Honey Southern & Smoked Cookin’ will be serving food.

Tucker Volunteerism Expo

The Tucker Community Action Team is hosting a volunteerism expo on Thursday, Sept. 1, from 10 a.m. to noon at First Christian Church of Atlanta, 4532 Lavista Road in Tucker. The expo is an opportunity for the community to learn about local volunteer groups such as the Rotary Club of Tucker, Tucker Civic Association and Tucker Lifelong Community.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, Sept. 1 from 4-7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers, and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta, and Georgia. The market is accepting online orders. The online store opens on Thursday afternoons and closes at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Jazz Nights at Scottish Rite

Spread a blanket and enjoy jazz under the stars in Oakhurst. The free music series takes place every Thursday in September from 7-9 p.m. on the lawn of the Solarium at Historic Scottish Rite, 319 W. Hill Street in Decatur. On Sept. 1 the Matt Wauchope Trio will perform.

Tucker First Fridays At the rek Gallery

The rek Gallery invites Tucker to come out every first Friday of the month for a meet and greet with featured artists. The Gallery will open on Friday, Sept. 2, and will begin at 6 p.m. and run until 8 p.m., and will take place at the Tucker rek Gallery, 3383 Lawrenceville Highway.

Tucker First Fridays Concert Series

Join the city of Tucker on the first Friday of each month of the summer for live music. Each concert starts at 6:30 p.m. and will feature a different artist. The space will open at 5 p.m. for audience members to set up. Blankets and lawn chairs are welcome. A food truck will be onsite. The concerts are free to attend, and concertgoers may bring your own refreshments, but no glass. Pets are not allowed, except service animals. No tables allowed. The concert will take place at the Church Street Greenspace, 4316 Church Street. On Sept. 2, the performer will be A1A.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, Sept. 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more among the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

Sunday Fundays at the Carlos Museum

The Michael C. Carlos Museum at Emory University is hosting Sunday Fundays on Sept. 4 at 1 p.m. in the Tate Room. Families are invited to explore the galleries to observe how cultures around the world prized the color blue, then head to the studio to make your own works of art in many shades of blue. This drop-in program is free and open to the public and includes admission to the galleries.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, Sept. 4, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

Labor Day in Decatur

Celebrate Labor Day in Decatur with a DJ, fireworks and lawn games on the Square. Bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs for a free fun-filled, family-friendly afternoon. Festivities kick off at 4 p.m. and the fireworks show will start at dark. There will be local food vendors, activities and surprises. Free popcorn and bottled water will be provided by Visit Decatur while supplies last.

Upcoming Events

Labor Day City Hall Closures

The Avondale Estates, Clarkston, Decatur, Stone Mountain and Tucker city halls will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5, in observation of Labor Day. The DeKalb County School District and City Schools of Decatur offices will also be closed.

CSD Strategic Plan Community Session

City Schools of Decatur is hosting a strategic plan community session on Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 6:30-8 p.m. at Beacon Hill Middle School, 220 W College Ave. This meeting is open to all staff, students, parents, and community partners. This session will be the primary input gathering meeting for stakeholders to share their vision of what CSD can become in the next five years.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings​​

The Stone Mountain Downtown Development Authority meets on Monday, Aug. 29, at 6:30 p.m. at the Stone Mountain Welcome Center, 922 Main Street.

The Clarkston City Council will meet for a work session on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

The DeKalb County Charter Review Commission will hold its first public hearing on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 6 p.m. at the Maloof Center, 1300 Commerce Drive in Decatur.

The DeKalb County Planning Commission meets on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 6 p.m. via Zoom.

