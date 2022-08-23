What’s happening this week: open mic night, literacy events, bicentennial birthday bash

Share

DeKalb County, GA — Various events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including an open mic night hosted by L’Arche Atlanta at Legacy Park, parent literacy events hosted by City Schools of Decatur, and DeKalb County’s bicentennial birthday bash hosted by the DeKalb History Center. Several local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

Indigo Prayers: A Creation Story

“Indigo Prayers: A Creation Story” is a series of paintings by Atlanta artist Charmaine Minniefield. She was inspired by her time in Gambia, West Africa searching for her grandmother’s ancestral lines. The work explores indigenous pigments like indigo, crushed oyster shells and mahogany bark as evidence of cultural preservation through time and across the Midde Passage. “Indigo Prayers: A Creation Story” is being presented in conjunction with Minniefield’s Praise Houses, which recreate the small, single-room structures in which enslaved people gathered to worship. The exhibition is on view at the Michael C. Carlos Museum until Sept. 11. The museum is hosting a series of public events on Saturday, Aug. 28, to celebrate the closing of the exhibition. Events will include conversation and dance performance, and an ancestral feast.

“Collective Strength” Exhibition

The “Collective Strength” exhibition showcases work from professional artists in the Paint Love community, as well as youth pieces from featured programs. Youth artwork was created during Paint Love’s 2022 inaugural summer camp at Legacy Park, as well as during Camp Peace, New American Pathways and residencies at Talley Street and Fifth Avenue Upper Elementary schools in partnership with Zara’s Fund through the Decatur Education Foundation. Participating professional artists are offering a portion of their sales to benefit Paint Love’s programming. Videos of students contemplating ‘why art matters’ and ‘how we can make our community a better place’ will play during the exhibition, sharing their insight and inspiration. The exhibition will run through Sept. 11 and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Decatur Arts Alliance gallery, 113 Clairemont Ave.

CSD Parent Literacy Events

City Schools of Decatur is hosting parent-focused literacy events throughout August and September. The district is holding two events on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The first session will be held at 4 p.m. and will focus on the science of reading. The second event will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and will feature discussion with David Liben, consultant and author of “Foundational Skills Development”, and Amerila Larson, executive vice president of ARC innovations and academic partnerships.

Decatur Farmers Market

The Decatur Farmers Market will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 4-7 p.m. on the lawn of First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairemont Avenue. There will be new vendors plus returning favorites, including hot meals from Strada Napoli Pizza, Aleppo Kitchen, and Mrs. Rosa. Every week, educational chef Katie Kriner will show you how to prepare easy meals with fresh produce and market items.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, Aug. 25, from 4-7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers, and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta, and Georgia. The market is accepting online orders. The online store opens on Thursday afternoons and closes at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.

DeKalb’s Bicentennial Birthday Bash

DeKalb County is turning 200 and the DeKalb History Center is celebrating with a bicentennial birthday bash. The event on Thursday, Aug. 25, from 6-8 p.m. will feature hors d’oeuvres, birthday cake, cash bar, games, and the opening of the DHC’s 1997 Time Capsule. The event will also celebrate the opening of the History Center’s newest exhibit, 200 Years of DeKalb. The exhibit honors some of the people, places, and events that have contributed to the wide-ranging history of the county. The DeKalb History Center is located at 101 E. Court Square in Decatur.

Alex Aster with BookToker Calvin

Little Shop of Stories and the Georgia Center for the Book are hosting an event with Alex Aster, author of “Lightlark,” who will join BookToker Calvin in conversation on Thursday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m. at the Decatur Library, 215 Sycamore Street. Admission to the event is free, but book purchase is required to gain admittance to the signing line. Every 100 years, the island of Lightlark appears to host the Centennial, a deadly game that only the rulers of six realms are invited to play. The invitation is a summons—a call to embrace victory and ruin, baubles and blood. The Centennial offers the six rulers one final chance to break the curses that have plagued their realms for centuries. Each ruler has something to hide. Each realm’s curse is uniquely wicked. To destroy the curses, one ruler must die.

Rockin Shuttle: Purple Rain

The Rockin Shuttle will pick up Yacht Rock fans at Twain’s Brewpub in Decatur on Friday, Aug. 26 at 6:30 p.m. The bus will arrive at the Cadence Ampitheatre at Chastain Park around 7:30 p.m. and the show will begin around 8 p.m. The show will feature Prince’s Purple Rain. When the show ends, the bus will return back to Decatur. One way trips are available to and from the show for $25.

Smoke on the Mountain Homecoming

Main Street Theatre in Tucker is hosting performances of “Smoke on the Mountain Homecoming” on Friday, Aug. 26, and Saturday, Aug. 27, at 7:30 p.m. at the Tucker Recreation Center, 4898 Lavista Road. The popular comedy with music is the third in the Smoke on the Mountain trilogy and takes place on Saturday night, Oct. 6, 1945, when the traveling gospel-vocal group the Sanders Family Singers returns to their roots to lead a rousing musical send-off for the Rev. Mervin Oglethorpe. The pastor is delivering his last sermon at Mount Pleasant before moving on to a preaching assignment in Texas with his pregnant wife, the former June Sanders, and a brand-new 10-gallon hat. In the morning, young Dennis Sanders will begin his stewardship of the small, rural North Carolina church.

Making an Impression: The Art and Craft of Ancient Engraved Gemstones

“Making an Impression: The Art and Craft of Ancient Engraved Gemstones” will be on view at the Michael C. Carlos Museum beginning Aug. 27. This is the first exhibition of ancient gems in the southeastern United States. Organized by the museum’s curator of Greek and Roman art, Dr. Ruth Allen, “Making an Impression” draws from the museum’s collection of Greek and Roman gems, many of which have never been displayed publicly. The museum’s gemstones are supplemented and contextualized by key loans that explore the material, iconography, and function of engraved gemstones in classical antiquity. Carved from semi- precious stones with miniature images of various subjects including gods, emperors, animals, and characters from myth, engraved gems in the Greek and Roman worlds were used as signets, amulets, and personal ornaments, typically mounted in rings. During the exhibition, the Carlos Museum will offer a wide variety of related programming.

Free Soccer Clinic in Clarkston

Atlanta United will host a free soccer clinic on Saturday mornings in Clarkston for players ages seven through 14. Players must live in or attend school in Clarkston. Groups will be created based on age dynamics, with time slots allocated once registration is closed. Registration is based on a first come, first served basis and spots are limited. There are no goalkeeper groups at this location. The first clinic will be held on Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to noon at Milam Park, 3867 Norman Road in Clarkston.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more among the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

Rock and Resurface 2022 Fundraiser

The Mountain Creek Swim Club is holding a fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 5-9 p.m. at the swim club, 2092 Mountain Creek Court in Stone Mountain. The pool is opening up to the public for one night with live music from surf bands, The Mystery Men and El Captain. Tickets for non-pool members are $20 (adults) and $10 (kids 3-13).The evening will include raffles and giveaways. Those attending are encouraged to bring their own food and beverages, but no glass, and chairs as seating is limited.

L’Arche Atlanta Open Mic Night

L’Arche Atlanta is hosting an open mic night on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 6:30 p.m. at Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Drive in Decatur. Anyone with an act to share, such as singing a song, reading a poem, playing an instrument or telling a joke, can still sign up to perform. The event will happen rain or shine. If it rains, the event will move inside Cochran Hall at Legacy Park. No registration is needed to attend the event.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings​​

The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners meets on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 9 a.m. via Zoom and DCTV.

The Decatur School Board will meet for a work session on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 5 p.m., at the Wilson School Support Center, 125 Electric Ave.

The Stone Mountain City Council will hold a public hearing and special called meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 6:30 p.m. at Stone Mountain City Hall, 875 Main Street.

The Avondale Estates City Commission meets on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 5:30 p.m. at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza, and via Zoom.

The Stone Mountain City Council will meet for a special called meeting and executive session on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 6:30 p.m. at Stone Mountain City Hall, 875 Main Street.

