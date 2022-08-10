White House photographer Pete Souza is keynote speaker at the 2022 Decatur Book Festival

Share

Decatur, GA — The Decatur Book Festival returns on Sept. 29 and White House photographer Pete Souza will be the keynote speaker.

Souza was the White House photographer during the Obama administration.

According to the event announcement, “He is the author of several books, including the #1 New York Times bestsellers ‘Obama: An Intimate Portrait’ and ‘Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents.’ At the keynote event, he will discuss ‘The West Wing and Beyond: What I Saw Inside the Presidency.’ Souza was also an official White House photographer during the Reagan administration, a freelance photographer for Life and National Geographic, and the Washington-based national photographer for the Chicago Tribune. A documentary about his work in the White House, ‘The Way I See It,’ was nominated for an Emmy, and its premiere was the highest-rated non-news, non-live program in MSNBC history.”

His keynote address is a ticketed event, and reservations start at noon on Aug. 29. Details about where to make the reservation were not available on the DBF website. To visit the website, click here.

The rest of the events take place on Oct. 1. For a list of other featured guests at this year’s festival, click here.

