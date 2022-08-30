Type to search

Wreck at North Decatur and Scott Boulevard causes injuries

Dan Whisenhunt Aug 30, 2022
The intersection of North Decatur Road and Scott Boulevard. Image obtained via Google Maps
This story has been updated. 

Greater Decatur, GA — A crash at North Decatur Road and Scott Boulevard – the notorious six-way intersection near the Walmart – resulted injuries on Tuesday morning, Aug. 30.

DeKalb County Police provided few details about the crash but said it resulted in people being sent to the hospital.

“It wasn’t fatal but a few people were transported to a local hospital,” the spokesperson said, promising to provide additional information.

The AJC WSB Traffic Twitter account posted a photo from the scene:

Reader Chris Everett provided this photo taken following the crash:

Photo provided to Decaturish

This story will be updated when more information is available.

