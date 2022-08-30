Wreck at North Decatur and Scott Boulevard causes injuries

Share

This story has been updated.

Greater Decatur, GA — A crash at North Decatur Road and Scott Boulevard – the notorious six-way intersection near the Walmart – resulted injuries on Tuesday morning, Aug. 30.

DeKalb County Police provided few details about the crash but said it resulted in people being sent to the hospital.

“It wasn’t fatal but a few people were transported to a local hospital,” the spokesperson said, promising to provide additional information.

The AJC WSB Traffic Twitter account posted a photo from the scene:

Crash on Scott Blvd. at N. Decatur Rd. blocks the intersection. Expect delays. #ATLTraffic pic.twitter.com/cETfCk2TEF — AJC WSB Traffic (@ajcwsbtraffic) August 30, 2022

Reader Chris Everett provided this photo taken following the crash:

This story will be updated when more information is available.

