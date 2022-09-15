Share

Atlanta, GA — The East Lake Neighborhood Community Association (ELNCA) met via Zoom on Monday, September 12, at 7 p.m. for their monthly meeting.

Here are the major highlights:

Affordable housing development planned for 2866 Memorial Drive

The ELNCA voted to support an affordable housing development at 2866 Memorial Drive, which will include nine townhomes. The lot is currently vacant.

Development plans were pitched by husband-wife duo Karen and Michael Hatcher – CEO of Sovereign Realty & Management and CEO of Sovereign Construction & Development, respectively. They’ve lived in Kirkwood for the past 18 years, developing and producing a number of homes in east and west Atlanta.

“This is an affordable housing development, which is geared towards what we call PEN – protectors, educators, nurses,” Michael said. “Missing middle housing for middle-income residents who technically, and truthfully, have been priced out of our neighborhood.”

Michael added that the development is aimed for those who work in the community but can’t afford to live in the community.

Out of the nine homes, there will be seven two-bedroom, two-bathroom units and two three-bedroom, three-bathroom units.

Calling all East Lake applicants for StartME, a free business training program

StartME, a free business training program through Emory University’s business school, is now accepting applications. East Lake is their main focus, said Community Coordinator Mercedes Rivera, with applications open to people who live and/or work in the community.

“In the program, you’ll create a business plan from start to finish,” Rivera said. “You can be anywhere from the startup phase to having a business developed, but still need a little extra help and mentorship. You’ll create your business plan with mentors alongside you, and then you’ll create a goal for a grant ask. At the very end, you will be able to pitch your grant ask and be put in a pool to win.”

StartME awards four grants per community, ranging from $1,000 to $4,000. The program runs from January to April and meets on Tuesday evenings.

To apply for the program, go to: https://emory.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3Q26k7I6SADmTrg. Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on October 10.

Have any questions? Reach out to Rivera via email at [email protected]. She is an alumna herself as a jewelry designer, with three boutiques since finishing the program.

Safe Streets needs sponsors for East Lake’s trick-or-treating tradition

Safe Streets started about five years ago, with a goal to create safe trick-or-treating on Halloween. This year, they’re asking for some financial support from the community to keep it going.

To make these “safe streets” happen, East Lake closes two streets north and two streets south of Memorial Drive, and there’s an off-duty officer from the Atlanta Police Department stationed on each intersection to keep the neighborhood closed.

This Halloween, they need to hire 13 police officers, which cost $240 each for a total of $3,120. Erika Afeman, event organizer, is asking for community members and local business owners to “sponsor an officer.”

“In the past, [the ELNCA] has paid for it 100 percent, with a little bit of help from the East Lake Patrol, but that’s changed,” Afeman said.

If you’re interested in sponsoring an officer or making a smaller contribution, reach out to [email protected].

A Grave Affair returns this Halloween for the third year

A Grave Affair is back on Saturday, October 29, at East View Cemetery – rain or shine. The event begins at 4 p.m. and will include a trick-or-treating area for children, food vendors, wine and beer, a silent auction, and live music.

Proceeds will go to the ELNCA to help fund scholarships, community events, contributions to local organizations, and maintenance for the East View Cemetery.

Two Wind Down Wednesdays set for October

Two Wind Down Wednesdays are coming up next month at East Lake Park. The dates are October 12 and October 19, and the events will begin around 6 p.m.

For more information about the event, click here.

Have any questions? Reach out to ELNCA President Kristine Lucas via email: [email protected].

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.