Agnes Scott College kicks off school year with honor pledge, senior investiture

Share

Decatur, GA — Agnes Scott College kicked off the school year on Aug. 23 with the school’s honor pledge ceremony and senior investiture.

President Leocadia Zak and Rachel Bowser, the college’s new vice president for academic affairs and dean of the college, began the honor pledge ceremony with an introduction to the school year, according to an announcement from the college.

Students gathered in Gaines Chapel and were addressed by Student Government Association (SGA) President Rosa Parks ’23 and Honor Court Chief Justice Ashley Kopczyk ’23. Seniors watched the ceremony from the balcony before joining the first-year students and presenting each new student with a small gift.

Following the ceremony, a short parade was held for the class of 2023. The seniors finished the parade at Alston Campus Center for an invocation. Dr. Vienice Jennings, assistant professor for public health, served as the senior investiture speaker.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.